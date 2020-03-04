ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando's airport, one of the busiest in the country, is stepping up its protocols to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus .

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said it's enhancing its cleaning schedule for high touch point areas throughout Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport, including handrails, elevators, seating areas, tables, restrooms, and food court areas.

GOAA, which runs both airports, says the measures are in addition to extra cleaning done during cold and flu season.

Workers will use special deep cleaning equipment in areas such as restrooms and inspection stations, including a disinfectant spray machine and a fogger.

Airport shuttle buses will also be cleaned more frequently.

For airport workers, special kits have been created for first responders with protective eyewear, face masks, and gown.

And on top of the usual advice regarding hand washing and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, GOAA is also telling airport employees to stay home and get medical attention if they are sick, and to avoid contact with sick people.