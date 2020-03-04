ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was found dead at Disney's Contemporary Resort on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
- Woman dies at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Deputies were called to the hotel after report of someone jumping
- Woman found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene
Deputies responded to the hotel at about 4 p.m. after receiving a call about someone jumping from the building.
When first responders arrived, they found a woman unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. Reedy Creek firefighters also responded to the scene.
Deputies say they think the incident is a suicide.
No other details have been made available.
In 2016, deputies investigated a death at the Contemporary Resort. At the time investigators said they believed "the person took their own life."