ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was found dead at Disney's Contemporary Resort on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Woman dies at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Deputies responded to the hotel at about 4 p.m. after receiving a call about someone jumping from the building.

When first responders arrived, they found a woman unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. Reedy Creek firefighters also responded to the scene.

Deputies say they think the incident is a suicide.

No other details have been made available.

In 2016, deputies investigated a death at the Contemporary Resort. At the time investigators said they believed "the person took their own life."