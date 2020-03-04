ORLANDO, Fla. — Another Florida resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation in Washington state, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

The patient is thought to have recently traveled to Asia, the governor said during an appearance at the Orange County Health Department. He said the state of Washington's Health Department contacted the Florida Department of Health to notify them of the positive test.

Even though the patient is in Washington, they count toward Florida's COVID-19 cases, because the patient lives here. The person will be allowed to leave Washington if and when they test negative for COVID-19.

DeSantis said it's not known at this time where in Florida the patient resides.

"The risk to the community at this time remains low," DeSantis said. "We want to be as proactive as we can, working with our public health folks. The risk is still low, and that hasn't changed from the CDC or local or state health departments."

He said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence in the past few days and would like to see further measures to limit travel from countries under travel restrictions because of the coronavirus. Pence was appointed by President Donald Trump to lead the federal response to the spread of the virus.

Orange County Health Department Director Raul Pino said there are no tests still pending in the county. All tests so far have been negative, and about 30 people remain under observation.

DeSantis and state Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis were both in Orlando on Wednesday to discuss what officials are doing to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Patronis was among the officials observing an equipment demonstration at the city of Orlando's Emergency Operations Building at Orlando Executive Airport.

First-responders with Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orlando Fire Department were just some of the organizations taking part in preparedness training and a roundtable discussion with Patronis.

"We are making sure men and women are fresh on their skills, they're fresh on their education, being able to use the equipment in an efficient manner and be managed in a way where... there is not a threat of spread and expansion of this virus," Patronis said.

The preparedness demonstration comes days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at a global health conference at the Orange County Convention Center.

After his meeting with Orange County health officials, DeSantis was scheduled to speak by phone with state school superintendents about COVID-19.