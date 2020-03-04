SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Artists have spread out across the Wekiva wilderness area this week to paint for a good cause.

They’re selling their work to raise money for Keep Seminole Beautiful and Wekiva Wilderness Trust .

Here are five things you should know about the event:

1. Twenty-seven artists from around the country have stepped out of the studio and into nature for the Wekiva Paint Out.

2. It’s the 14th annual year for the fundraiser in which artist paints the beautiful scenery of the Wekiva area.

3. The paintings completed over the week-long fundraiser will be sold at an auction.

4. Those heading the effort are hoping to raise between $25,000 and $30,000.

5. If you would like to bid on a painting, the auction is Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Wekiva Island.