TAMPA, Fla. — Stores in the Tampa Bay area were selling out of sanitizing products Tuesday as growing fears about the novel coronavirus spread, so we went on a hunt to see what we could find.

We spoke with shopper Lishi Ou outside of a Dollar Tree in Tampa that had signs on the doors that read, “Sold out of hand sanitizer and face masks.”

“I already went to the one by here on Dale Mabry,” Ou said, who added that it wasn't the first store she'd stopped at.

We checked a few other stores in the area to see whether we might have better luck, but it was the same story over and over.

Watch the video above to see what store shelves were like.