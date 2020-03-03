ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County leaders and health officials held a news conference Monday to share how they're prepared for the coronavirus in Central Florida.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it's a matter of time before we have a case in the area.

Health officials said less than 10 people in Orange County have been tested for the virus with no cases so far.

They're urging the public not to panic and to remain calm, saying the resources are here if there is an outbreak.

The group has been preparing since the end of January. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said they've increased cleaning cycles and added hand sanitizer dispensers to high trafficked areas like the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium.

With two cases already in Florida, Orange County officials said they're ready for anything.

"Particularly the Department of Health, We're working very closely to ensure the prompt diagnosis and isolation of any cases that do ultimately come to Orange County, and that's very important. When we see these cases came into Orange County, it's important that we isolate them, diagnose them fully, start them on medical treatment but then prevent them from spreading to other members of our community," said Director of Public Safety Danny Banks.

The Orange County Fire Department also has a sanitizing device they're using to disinfect fire crews and areas that may be contaminated with bacteria.

​If you have questions or concerns about the virus you can visit ocfl.net/coronavirus.

Spectrum News 13's Justin Soto is taking a closer look at the safety measures Orange County is taking in his full story at 10 p.m.

