It feels like almost everywhere you look, there’s development happening in Buffalo. With East Side Avenues, there is a push to further revitalization.

It started when Governor Cuomo committed $65 million to the East Side Commercial Corridors, which covers the north, south corridors of Michigan, Fillmore, Jefferson, and Bailey, with nine investment areas. That prompted a little more than $8 million to be raised with the help of 15 funders.

"So this is an unprecedented level of collaboration that we have on the East Side. And a five-year commitment to make improvements in those target areas within the corridors," said Laura Quebral, University at Buffalo Regional Institute director.

A lot of the investment goes into the prime institutions in those neighborhoods. Places like Central Terminal, Broadway Market, MLK Park, and the Science Museum.

"So really important structural core places that are really pivotal to the success of the East Side and building upon those," said Quebral.

The planning process for East Side Avenues began in 2018 with implementation started in 2019. With help from community input, the program involves several initiatives. One of them is a community-based real estate development training.

"So we'll be teaching people how to do redevelopment and what it means to do real estate development from a community-based perspective. So people who own buildings. Not sure what to do in next steps and wanted to learn how to build that skillset," said Quebral.

Though this is an exclusive program and the application review process is underway, the University at Buffalo Regional Institute director says that the effects will benefit everyone on the East Side.

"The amazing residents and small businesses who have been working and living on the East Side have had incredible pockets of success. And moments of momentum, but we want to pull all of those together to really build an ecosystem that promotes economic growth for everyone," said Quebral.

There will be training opportunities in the future. To learn how to stay updated about those, click here.