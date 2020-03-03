ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump is returning to Central Florida next week, his first appearance here in less than six months.

President Donald Trump expected back in Central Florida

He's scheduled to speak at global health conference in Orlando

Other guests include HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Alex Rodriguez

PREVIOUSLY: Trump Signs Medicare Executive Order in The Villages

Trump's visit is set for Monday, and he will make two appearances, according to itineraries and schedules.

The president is expected to attend a lunch-hour private fundraiser in Seminole County.

After that, Trump is scheduled to head to the Orange County Convention Center to deliver the keynote address at the HIMSS Global Health Conference , billed as the largest annual health conference in the U.S. Trump's speech is scheduled for 4 p.m., and he's expected to discuss his health care agenda.

Trump last stopped in Central Florida in October 2019, when he signed a Medicare executive order in The Villages .

Also slated to speak at the conference are U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Other guests include Arianna Huffington, former Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe, and former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez, according to the HIMSS website.

Amazon, Salesforce, and Intel had planned to participate in the conference, but the three companies confirmed Tuesday that they were withdrawing due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus .

"Due to the continued concerns about COVID-19, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in the HIMSS20 Conference. ... We've reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers, and partners are our top priority," an Amazon spokesperson wrote in an email.