NORTH CAROLINA -- Some Asian-style eateries say they're losing a lot of business amid concerns about the Coronavirus.

There are no cases of illness in North Carolina and no reported correlation between restaurants and the virus.

However, a supplier we spoke with says restaurants in our state are seeing a steep decline in sales in the past.

"When people are afraid, they don't think, and it's that fear factor that's causing people to react and not think," says Regin Galan, a Charlotte-area restaurant supplier.

He also says the price of masks is going up quickly as people worry about the virus.