THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into a store next to a Publix supermarket in The Villages Monday and law enforcement says there are multiple injuries.

The vehicle crashed into a salon next to the Publix at the Southern Trace Plaza on Wedgewood Lane, off Belvedere Boulevard and East County Road 466.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident to Spectrum News and said there are possibly six injuries.

Reporter Dave DeJohn is headed to the plaza to get the latest information from law enforcement.

CORRECTION: Spectrum News was originally told by law enforcement that the vehicle crashed into the Publix. We have updated the story.