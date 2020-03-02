TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after two people in Florida have tested presumptively positive for coronavirus.

These are the first two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Florida Department of Health on Sunday said one of the cases is a person from Hillsborough County, while the other is from Manatee County.

The Hillsborough County resident has a history of travel to Italy, health officials said. The Manatee County resident doesn't have a travel history in the countries identified for restriction by the CDC, according to health officials.

Both people are in isolation and being cared for, health officials tweeted.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still need to confirm the results.

"Florida's public health system is well prepared to handle COVID-19," the department said in a tweet. "Our health care professionals throughout the state are implementing the appropriate protocols and are ready to respond."

DeSantis, in a news release, also announced he will hold a two press conferences on Monday--on in Tampa at 10:30 a.m. and one in Miami at 2 p.m. He will be joined by the State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees.

The news comes the same day New York confirmed its first case of the virus.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 following exposure, according to health officials.