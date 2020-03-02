ORLANDO, Fla. — Delays remain in deciding whether an Orange County man convicted and sentenced to death years ago will need to undergo a new trial.

Bessman Okafor was convicted for the 2012 murder of Alex Zaldivar and sentenced to death. That execution was put on hold after a Florida Supreme Court decision came down in 2016, but a reversal of the Florida Supreme Court of its earlier decision that came forward in January could change this all again.

The continued changes to state law is frustrating for Zaldivar’s family.

“And our family cannot move forward,” said Rafael Zaldivar, Alex Zaldivar’s father.

Bessman Okafor was convicted and sentenced to death years ago in his Alex Zaldivar’s murder. Jurors approved the death penalty for Okafor but not unanimously.

In 2016, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that Florida would join more than two dozen other states in the nation, requiring the death penalty sentence be handed down unanimously by a jury. That unanimity requirement was challenged by the Supreme Court itself this January, saying the court in 2016 “got it wrong.”

Under the 2016 guidelines, Okafor would get a new trial, one that was scheduled to begin in March. But with this latest decision, the future of Okafor’s case is uncertain, causing continued pain for family trying to heal.

“That’s what we want, but we haven’t been able to. For us, it’s like we’ve been in prison or on death row for eight straight years,” Zaldivar said.

The state on Monday during a status hearing for Okafor ahead of his scheduled trial asked Judge Julie O’Kane to grant a stay, waiting on this new trail until a final mandate providing guidance can be issued by the Florida Supreme Court.

Judge O’Kane denied the request for that stay, saying that under the Supreme Court’s own guidelines from 2016, they have to proceed forward until a mandate comes down.

“Someone is going to have to ask the Florida Supreme Court to tell me to do something, other than what they’ve already told me to do. And my question is, when is that going to happen?” O’Kane asked.

This case law uncertainty is unusual, putting Okafor’s verdict and dozens of other death penalty cases like it up in the air, waiting anxiously to see if these verdicts will keep these people on death row.

“It’s been evolving for the last three years, and I can only imagine how frustrating this is for Mr. Zaldivar, for victims and the Supreme Court addressed this in the Poole decision. They talk about the lack of finality that families have. But, there’s a change in the law and now there’s another change in the law and all of us are doing our absolute best to keep up and make sure every case is handled appropriately and get justice, whatever that may be,” said Ryan Williams, prosecutor for the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Zaldivar says a decision on the Supreme Court wouldn’t just provide clarity for other families going through the same pain he is but spare them the pain of another trial.

“It’s like opening our guts again, it’s like showing our son’s picture again, on the floor, on the ground with his hands behind his back in a pool of blood. We don’t want to see that anymore but if we have to, we’ll go through it again. But right now, we don’t have to,” Zaldivar said.

Williams said the state’s attorney’s office will be filing a specific motion that will get to the Florida Supreme Court, attempting to get a stay in the case until a mandate is handed down with firm guidance from the top court on what to do with death penalty cases like Okafor’s.

Judge O’Kane Monday called for a status hearing, scheduled for March 10, for an update on that motion to determine how they’ll move forward.