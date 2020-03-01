ST. CLOUD, Fla. – An off-duty Orlando police officer was involved in a shooting early Sunday in St. Cloud, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

At about 1:30 a.m., St. Cloud officers responded to the Tohoqua subdivision and found a person with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The person, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, according to authorities.

The Orlando officer, identified as Julian Ortiz, was not injured.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating the incident with the State Attorney Office.

Ortiz has been relieved of law enforcement duties, with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation, the Orlando Police Department said.