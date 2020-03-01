ORLANDO, Fla. — Concerns over the coronavirus remain high this morning after officials confirmed the first death in the U.S. from the virus on Saturday in Washington State.

New travel restrictions added to curb spread of coronavirus

Four people being monitored in Florida

More coronavirus news

President Donald Trump is moving forward with stricter plans for travelers coming through U.S. borders.

The new restrictions now extend well-beyond those traveling in and out of China.

While no cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida, the new restrictions are going in place in an effort to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Along with limiting foreign nationals who have been to China recently from entering the U.S., the president's new travel restrictions include a ban on travel to Iran and urging Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea where the coronavirus has been spreading.

In Florida, officials are monitoring four people who may have been exposed to coronavirus and have exhibited possible symptoms.

The White House says more cases in the U.S. are likely but are hopeful that heightened travel restrictions can reduce its spread.

"We're going to increase to the highest level advisory, which is level four, advising Americans to not travel to specific regions of Italy and South Korea," Vice President Mike Pence said.

President Trump said he'll be meeting with pharmaceutical leaders Monday to discuss a working vaccine.

There are also 11 airports around the U.S., none of them in Florida, have flights from China being routed so passengers can be screened for the virus.

Orlando International Airport does not have direct flights to China or that region of the world.

While they haven't been impacted by the illness, airport leaders say they are prepared to respond as necessary and as directed by the CDC.