BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Former NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson died this week at the age of 101, but there's no doubt her legacy will live on forever.

Katherine Johnson died this week at the age of 101

NASA engineer says Johnson paved the way for women, women of color

Dr. Gena Henderson has worked at Kennedy Space Center for nearly 30 years

Dr. Gena Henderson is a Central Florida native and NASA engineer whose worked at the Kennedy Space Center for nearly 30 years.

She says Johnson paved the way for women and women of color at NASA as a critical part of the early space missions.

Johnson was portrayed by Taraji B. Henson in the 2016 film "Hidden Figures" depicting her and two other black female NASA mathematician's work in Hampton, Virginia during the segregated 1960's.

Dr. Henderson works to live out Johnson's legacy each day at the space center.

She is working on the Artemis program which is working to launch the first woman and the next man on the moon.

Dr. ​Henderson says Johnson made a lasting impact at NASA.

"Katherine Johnson was requested by the launch director, and that put African American women like myself. That gave us a chance to have a seat at the table," Dr. Henderson sent on to say, "All girls, no matter where you are, no matter who you are, you can dream big and do great things."

Dr. Henderson did an internship in college at the NASA Langley Research Center where Johnson did her tenure. Dr. Henderson's mentor was mentored by Mary Jackson, Johnson's friend who was also depicted in the movie for her contributions to NASA.

Dr. Henderson met Senator John Glenn in 1998 at the National Space Club Awards where she was being honored for winning a fellowship.

"When I saw the movie Hidden Figures, and I saw the relationship that he had with Katherine as far as wanting to make sure that she did his calculations, I understood everything. It finally clicked," she said explaining that Glenn walked around introducing her to everyone at the event.

The Kennedy Space Center Garden Club has a plaque in Johnson's honor.

There is now a black ribbon tied until March 4th in remembrance of her contributions to aeronautics and spaceflight.