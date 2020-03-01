NATIONWIDE -- Gas prices have dropped sharply as the coronavirus outbreak spreads to more countries and decreasing global demand.

Analysts for the oil industry fear that the outbreak could lead to more travel restrictions and less oil consumed. Although AAA says the current fluctuating prices could not be attributed to the virus, but as we get closer to summer it could affect the price.

AAA says the average price of gas in North Carolina is $2.27 with Gas Buddy showing prices in some places around $2.10.