WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Carolina craft breweries and restaurants got a chance to showcase their best-selling menu items this weekend.

Dozens came out to the Big Sip N.C. Craft Beverage Festival and Mac N' Cheese Cookoff Saturday.

The event brought together breweries, distilleries, and wineries from across the Carolinas to benefit service organizations in the Triad. Nearly 100 craft beverage companies were there with samples of their best drinks along with Triad restaurants competing for the best mac n' cheese dish.

The event puts local businesses in the spotlight.

"We do the mac and cheese cook off just to make sure the restaurants have a chance to get in front of some new faces and it gives the beverage companies across the state to come in and talk about their products and what they do their missions and let people sample,” organizer Steven Czumaj said.

Other organizers say they also plan to host another festival similar to this one in the fall.