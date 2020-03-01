DAYTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 69-year-old man whose body was discovered in his Daytona-area motel room Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said this is being investigated as a homicide.

Marc Pinder was found dead around 11:40 a.m. at the Speedway Motel, formerly known as the Bird's Nest Motel, located at 3753 W. International Speedway Blvd. Authorities said Pinder was discovered by state probation and parole service officers who had come to conduct a probation check.

Detectives are working to gather more details on the homicide.

No other information has been released at this time.