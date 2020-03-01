CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A special beer is now available, but only while supplies last, in honor of Scott Brooks, the co-founder of Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa.

He was shot and killed while opening his restaurant back in December. The beer is called “too blessed to be stressed.” It’s a common phrase Brooks would use as he greeted customers.

RELATED: Brooks’ Sandwich House Reopens After Co-Owner’s Death

Several breweries came together to make the batch and are splitting it between their taprooms. Brooks brother, David, was at Protagonist Brewery in NoDa Saturday afternoon to remember his brother’s life.

“The support is just overwhelming. I really don't know what to say, but I just want everybody to enjoy the beer and just think about my brother. He is just great to remember him,” David Brooks said.

They say 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. Since this is a limited batch, breweries say it will only be available for a few days while supplies last.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection to the case, but are offering an award to anyone who has information which could lead to an arrest.