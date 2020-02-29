ORLANDO, Fla. – A former NFL player turned pastor is lending a helping hand with those who have fallen on some tough times financially.

Tim Johnson, a pastor, started the Orlando Serve Foundation

Johnson also used to be a NFL player

He started the organization to help those who are struggling financially

Tim Johnson's organization, Orlando Serve Foundation, is providing resources to help get them back on their feet with an event called “He Got Up.”

Johnson, who was a NFL linebacker with the Pittsburg Steelers and the Washington Redskins, is the president of the Orlando Serve Foundation.

“We want to help the homeless, the generational poor, we want to help the underserved, we want help the individual that lives in a home and has a car but no license,” Johnson said.

Saturday at the Dr. Smith Neighborhood Center “He Got Up” event held.

Johnson said many people at the event are those who could not afford to pay their court fines from traffic tickets and other circumstances, they added up, and eventually many lost their driver’s license.

“She lost her business ended up with some violations mounting court cost, and ended up homeless.”

Johnson talked about a woman his organization helped in the past, helping her getting those court fines taken care of. She got her license back.

“She got her business going again, but she is living in her own home, driving her car and her and her family have rebounded,” he said.

On Saturday, single mom Carlita Anderson looked for some help. She works hard as a cashier taking care of her 15-year-old daughter. She’s been without a license for seven years.

“I have to wait on rides and transportation it’s very difficult it’s frustrating, stressful,” Anderson said.

She got behind on court fines and not afraid to ask for help, and ready to get her license back.

“If I can do you all can do it.”

Orlando Serve Foundation is also teaming up with other resources as well.

“Empower people to enter in a life where they can get another chance and add value, and value back to this community,” Johnson said.

There is a number of “He Got Up” events planned in the future.

· March 21 - Northwest Community Center in Orlando

· August 29 - John Bridges Community Center in Apopka

· May 16 - Human Service Center Kissimmee