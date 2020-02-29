MILWAUKEE, Fla. — A little girl in Milwaukee is doing her part to help those affected by the shooting at the Molson Coors plant. She’s hoping to bring back smiles with hundreds of cards.

Allison Kruger, 6, is dedicated to bringing as many smiles as she can to the employees at Molson Coors still recovering from Wednesday's shooting, where five of their co-workers died.

Allison learned of the shooting from her mom, who told her they needed to go pick up her grandmother who lived near the brewery.

“On the way to school yesterday morning I told my mom, ‘Hey mom I really want to make cards for Miller because the shooting yesterday," she recalled. "So my mom said, ‘OK, let's do it.’”

Meet Allison Kruger. The kindergartener decided to make cards for employees at Molson Coors as they recover from this weeks shooting. That’s 1,400 cards! She tells me she just wants them to feel better #MilwaukeeStrong @MyNews13 @SpectrumNews1WI pic.twitter.com/Fiv1RO4i8s — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 28, 2020

From there, the Krugers put out the call for card, asking people to put pen to paper and show their support.

“Her main goal is to make one card for every person that works at the Miller facility, so it’s like, over 1,000 cards,” said Tina Kruger, Allison's mother.

Allison is no stranger to crafting these cards and has advice ready to go for those looking for words to write down.

“You should say, ‘I hope you feel better,’" said Kruger, instructing a volunteer. "That would be a good example, I guess.”

Here is one of the cards she made! She’s asking the community to help her reach her goal #MilwaukeeStrong @SpectrumNews1WI @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/XpBTg6HsE5 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 28, 2020

She first did this when a Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed last year. Now, officers are getting involved and giving some of that support back.

“It’s not often that we get an opportunity when something like this happens to reach out and offer words of comfort," said Jeffrey Kanz. "We are there at the time of the event and then you leave, and this is just a nice opportunity to get a chance to let them know we still stand with them and support them.”

Many people did come to share their sympathies, helping Allison get closer to the thing she wants most.

“To make the Miller people not sad and happy," she said.

Allison’s mom said they will take the cards and hand them out at the Molson Coors plant when it reopens.

On Friday, they got about a quarter way to her goal of having 1,400 cards.