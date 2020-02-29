SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County deputies have released a composite sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in unincorporated Altamonte Springs.

Deputies release composite of sexual assault suspect

Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in unincorporated Altamonte Springs

Woman says man with knife approached her

The incident happened Wednesday night at a home near the intersection of State Road 436 and Eileen Avenue, according to deputies.

The woman told deputies she was taking her dog out to the backyard when a man with a knife approached her. The woman said the man grabbed her and dragged her into the home, where he sexually assaulted her.

A few minutes later, the man ran from the home, deputies said. The man is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 230 pounds.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it has increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.