ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Dow Jones Index dropped more than 350 points on Friday, capping one of the worst weeks in the stock market’s history.

Day of losses capped off one of the worst weeks in the stock market

Markets entered into correction territory

Financial experts say not to panic; the market will recover

Experts said the market is just course-correcting.

Corrections occur whenever a particular stock or index drops 10 percent of its high value.

Since Monday, the Dow lost more than 12 percent.

The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the economy remains strong, but added the coronavirus poses a risk to economic activity.

He announced the central bank will act appropriately to deal with the economic consequences of coronavirus.

Financial experts are saying "don't panic," pointing out that the stock market has lived through moments like this many times.

Brian Fox, a financial adviser for Raymond James Financial, said there have been recent corrections driven in part by the outbreak of global health threats such the Zika virus and SARS.

"This one just seems to hurt more because it's been real fast, the fastest one in history,” said Fox. “I would recommend that nobody panic and nobody jumps out."

Many people who are invested in 401Ks and retirement accounts are looking at some deep losses this week.

Points loss vs. Percentage loss

Where do the week's losses in the stock market rank with the others?

The headline is the “Worst Week in the Market since 2008.”

But there's a difference between points loss and percentages in the stock market.

A percentage loss is worse.

The Dow lost about 3,500 points for the week with its worst point loss ever in history on Thursday.

But because the market is so much bigger now, the percentage loss is not as bad — in fact, in line with other bad market corrections.

During the 2008 Financial Crisis, the markets lost more than 50% when it was all over.

The worst day ever percentage-wise was the Black Monday event in 1987.

It was a one-day loss of more than 20 percent of the market.

For the week, Black Monday was in line with this week's losses.

During the Zika outbreak, the market fell about 13 percent. SARS caused about the same drop during a longer period of time.

What does this tell us?

The markets recovered then and they'll do so again.