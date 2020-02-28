MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- The community continues to struggle with the tragic circumstances surrounding the Miller Brewery shooting.

The facility remains closed after police say, gunman, Anthony Ferrill, shot five other employees before killing himself Wednesday. Ferrill was an electrician at Molson Coors and his motive has not been determined. Police say that the case is still under investigation.

Now, the focus turns to the victims.

We're learning more about who they are.

The Milwaukee Police Department released the names of the five victims of the Miller Brewery shooting during a press conference Thursday.

All five of the victims worked at the brewery.

The victims' ages span 28 years with the two among them 33 years old.

The Gavin Hattersley, president, and CEO of Molson-Coors, which owns the Miller brewery, spoke at Thursday's press conference when the victims' names were released.

"They were powerhouse operators, machinists, and they were electricians, but more importantly they were fathers, husbands, and they were friends," Hattersley said. “They were part of the fabric of our community and we will miss them terribly."

Hattersley said he has visited the victims' families.

GoFundMe confirmed to Spectrum News that the page set up for Dana Walk was done so by loved ones.

The 57-year-old was a proud father, an avid fisherman, and big Green Bay Packer fan.

Walk is survived by his wife of 35 years, as well as a son and two daughters.

According to his LinkedIn page, Trevor Wetselaar was a 2009 graduate of UW-Madison and has worked as an engine room operator with Miller Coors since June 2018.

Before working at Miller Coors, he worked as a nuclear reactor operator for the US Navy.

The chancellor sent condolences to Wetselaar's family and friends from the entire Badger community.

60-year-old Dale Hudson had been an electrician at MillerCoors since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

61-year old "Gene" Levshetz's funeral will be held Sunday at the Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home.

According to Levshetz's death notice, he was married and is survived by two children and two grandchildren.

Levshetz's family is asking that instead of flowers, people donate to the National MS Society, Congregation Shalom or a charity of their choice.