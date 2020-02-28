SANFORD, Fla. — There’s new help for pregnant women in Seminole County — a local organization has come up with a way to get its free services to those who need them most.

1. The Pregnancy Center of Sanford has turned a van into a mobile pregnancy testing center to help women in underserved areas.

2. The center offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasound testing, and counseling for women who may be dealing with a crisis pregnancy. All of the services take place in the high-tech van.

3. For the Pregnancy Center’s founder, Andrea Krazeise , helping women in crisis is personal. Her mother faced an unplanned pregnancy and only got through it with help of the women around her. Now, Krazeise is paying it forward.

4. The Pregnancy Center’s van can be found near UCF, Seminole State, Apopka, and other locations.