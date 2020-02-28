TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With a unanimous vote by the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday, legislation to require Holocaust education in the state's public schools is now positioned for final passage as early as next week.

Here's four questions asked and answered about the origins of the legislation and what comes next:

1. What has inspired the legislation?

As strains of antisemitism multiply across the globe, the measure's supporters say teaching students about the Nazis' systematic extermination of six million Jews during World War II is more important than ever.

To counter inaccurate claims made by white supremacists and Holocaust deniers, the required lessons envisioned by the legislation would include visual portrayals of the Nazi concentration camps where Jews were mistreated and murdered.

2. Would Holocaust education only include a historical component?

No. Teachers would also be required to brief students on Florida's new antisemitism ban. Signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a trade mission to Israel last year, the ban forbids hateful rhetoric about Jewish peoples and their culture.

While not specifically barring criticism of the Israeli government, the ban's authors have argued that such criticism of the Jewish state could be interpreted as inherently antisemitic.

3. Where does the legislation stand in the House?

The lower chamber's Holocaust education bill has also cleared its final committee of reference, putting it on track for a final vote.

4. ​What happens next?

With two weeks remaining in the legislation session, there's plenty of time for the two chambers to pass the legislation and send it to Gov. DeSantis' desk. The governor is expected to sign it into law.