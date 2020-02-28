ORLANDO, Fla. — The wife and two sons of a Customs and Border Protection officer slain last week in a suspected murder-suicide were strangled and shot, a Medical Examiner has ruled.

The bodies of the family of four were found last week in the family's home on the 2000 block of Corner Glenn Drive in east Orange County. Deputies were called to the home after the family hadn't been seen in several days.

An autopsy report by the Medical Examiner concluded that Marielis Soto was strangled, not shot as had been previously reported. The two sons — 12-year-old Gabriel and 16-year-old Ezequiel Almodovar — died of gunshot wounds, the report said.

The children's father, Ezequiel Almodovar, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was a Customs and Border Protection officer assigned to Orlando International Airport.