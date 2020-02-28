ORLANDO, Fla. — Comfort dogs have been at the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court for about five years now, and Judge Alicia Latimore can measure the difference they have made on witnesses.

Therapy dogs have to pass testing to become court-certified

Dogs provide "a little extra love" to victims, case witnesses

Canines are used in juvenile and domestic violence court

More Orange County headlines

“Often these individuals are in crisis, so allowing them to have the comfort dog with them is usually a benefit,” Latimore says. “It allows them to be able to testify and tell their story, which they may not have been able to do if the comfort dog was not present.

“And so that assists the judges in all the parties to be able to receive the evidence and the testimony that is necessary for us to make a decision.”

The nonprofit Companions for Courage helps organize the dogs’ visits to courthouses across Central Florida. State statute provides for the request of the dogs’ presence at hearings and trials.

The work is volunteer-led. The therapy dogs need to pass additional testing in order to become court-certified.

At the circuit court in Orlando, the dogs come at least once a month to meet with domestic violence survivors waiting for their hearings.

“They just have an innate sense of who needs a little extra love today, and I just kind of follow his lead," handler Debbie Martini says.

The dogs are typically used in juvenile and domestic violence court, but they are available to all of the divisions through a motion.

Latimore hopes courthouse who don’t already use comfort dogs consider doing so. She’d even like comfort dogs for the court staff.

“We feel the effects of dealing with trauma and conflict on a day-to-day basis,” she said. “Having these comfort dogs around surely is a treat.”