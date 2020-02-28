MELBOURNE, Fla. — A program in Brevard County that teaches kids to train dogs is at risk of cutting back, and it needs help.

Canine Commandos allows kids to train shelter dogs

Training ultimately helps the dogs get adopted

Program could be scaled back due to lack of funding

LINK: Learn more about Canine Commandos

Quest Elementary School teacher Virginia Hamilton started “Canine Commandos” in 2003 as a way for students to learn about empathy and compassion.

It started with one school but has since expanded, training about 2,500 shelter dogs over the past 17 years.

But because of lack of funding, Canine Commandos is at risk of being cut back.

“Dogs are overlooked for adoption due to lack of training and just with minutes a day teaching them the basic commands, they become highly adoptable,” Hamilton said.

According to Hamilton, 69 percent of dogs trained found permanent homes and on average, every class has about 24 students along with six chaperones.

“(There are) 400 kids this year, 29 schools that are rotating on a daily basis to train these dogs,” Hamilton explains.

Almost every day, there is a school spending two hours reading and training some dogs along with keeping cats company.

Quest Elementary student Ava Teply, 11, says she was looking forward to starting the school year to be part of this training program. Teply says it was something she was looking forward to because she wants to see every dog find a good home.

“All dogs deserve a home and they deserve to have a better life. All of these dogs here have been mistreated or stranded,” she said.

Quest Elementary students take a school bus to the shelter once a month to read and train the dogs. Teply says as a dog owner it's hard to see these pup in cages — that’s why she wants to get them adoption ready.

The program is successful because of teachers adding the extra responsibly of signing their class up for the program and to the volunteers who chaperone the students.

Canine Commandos are for fifth graders and older. Right now the nonprofit is in need of funding for the certified professional dog trainers and accident/liability insurance.