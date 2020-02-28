RALEIGH, N.C. — Early voting is wrapping up and primary election day is almost here, and with so many races on the ballot, we’re hearing a lot about candidates running for office. Candidates and their supporters are known to reach out through robocalls to your home, but increasingly we’re hearing from them more and more on our cell phones through calls and text messages.

Experts say those calls are perfectly fine, but unfortunately, scammers are mimicking them in an effort to confuse and take advantage of voters.

Spectrum News anchor Caroline Blair sat down with Alyssa Parker of the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina for a look at the three scams they’re focusing on this election season.

Election Scams

Caller claims to be conducting a political survey and wants to ask you questions about the upcoming election. In exchange for your time and opinions, they say you will get a gift card or other reward. After asking several legitimate-sounding survey questions, the caller typically asks for your credit card number to pay for the shipping and taxes of the "prize" you've won. Legitimate polling companies rarely offer prizes, and none ask for a credit card number. Impersonation: Caller sounds like one of the candidates, or perhaps even a recording of the president, asking you to make a special contribution. This scam uses real audio clips of politicians’ voices, likely lifted from speeches or media interviews. Digital technology has made these recordings sound very realistic. At some point, the politician will ask for a donation and request that you push a button to be redirected to an agent, who will then collect your credit card information. Since real politicians use pre-recorded calls, it’s challenging to tell which ones are fake.

How to Avoid Political Scams