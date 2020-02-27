TAMPA, Fla. — With Wrestlemania 36 at Raymond James Stadium just 36 days away, the WWE brought out its stars Thursday at a special luncheon aimed at giving fans a peak at what's to come when the big event arrives in April.

Wrestlemania 36 marks 1st time event comes to Tampa Bay

Community a major theme for the event

More Hillsborough County stories

Wrestlemania is considered one of the biggest events in the world. Fans from 68 countries are expected to tune in to see their favorite WWE stars slamming, punching, and hoisting the coveted championship belt when the stars step into the ring on April 5.

“I don't know anything else in the world that brings people together like Wrestlemania and WWE,” said Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer for WWE. “There is going to be a lot of really, fun incredible ties to the community,” she said.

Community is a huge theme for Wrestlemania 36 as it comes to Tampa for the first time in its history. At Thursday’s "Road to Wrestlemania Luncheon," WWE Star Mojo Rawley reflected on his early start in the Sunshine State.

“Florida has some of the biggest fans that we have in wrestling and it's almost like a homebase for us here, especially in Tampa where a lot of us started our careers,” said Rawley.

For third-generation wrestler Natalya, daughter of the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart" and a member of the Hart wrestling family, there's no place she'd rather be than at Wrestlemania.

“To be a woman in the WWE, it's such an exciting time, especially Wrestlemania 36,” said the two-time women's champion.

There was no shortage of excitement among the stars and the fans at Thursday's luncheon. There was also no shortage of confidence that Wrestlemania in Tampa Bay would do what many previous Wrestlemanias have done — break attendance records.

"The attendance record will be shattered and I'm going to be a big part of that because i'm bringing all the hype," said Rawley. "That's what Mojo Rawley does."