WILDWOOD, Fla. — A 27-year-old corrections officer shared child porn on the gaming chat site Discord, Sumter County Sheriff's officials say.

Detectives said they traced image of young girl to corrections officer

27-year-old man was arrested, charged, fired from detention center

Andrew Taylor Thomas Wills, who worked at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell, was arrested Wednesday at the Sheriff's Office and charged with distribution of child pornography, an agency news release said.

Investigators acting on a tip traced an image of a young girl posted to Discord to Wills' Wildwood home. On February 11, they served a search warrant and seized electronic equipment.

Wills has been fired from his job at the detention center, the Sheriff's Office said.

His bond was set at $4,000. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, deputies said.