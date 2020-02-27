CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s an estimated 140,000 potential customers in Charlotte for the CIAA Basketball Tournament, this weekend.

More than a dozen food trucks are hoping to leave CIAA fans wanting more.

Black Food Truck Friday is Friday, February 28 from 4-9 p.m. at 3148 Freedom Dr., aimed at the CIAA fans in town for the final tournament scheduled in the Queen City.

The CIAA has complained about price gouging from hotels around the tournament and said fans want to try a new city.

The co-owner of “Funnel Vision” food truck, Avery Faucett, is a Winston-Salem State alumni. Funnel Vision is one of the 15 to 20 food trucks expected at Black Food Truck Friday.

Faucett believes the businesses that have made some CIAA fans feel unwelcome, have hurt the businesses helped most by the tournament.

He wants to see Charlotte make an effort to bring the tournament back.

“So when you get rid of something like this it's kind of like a, I don't want to say a slap in the face, but it’s like, 'dang. We don't get no love,' ” Faucett said.



“We’re just going to put our best foot forward so they have a good memory and think you know what, maybe three years from now we should consider Charlotte again,” Charlotte City Council member James Mitchell said.

Black Business Owners of Charlotte, which is organizing Black Food Truck Friday, said it’s glad to see the CIAA do what’s best for funding HBCU scholarships. Even if that means moving the tournament to Baltimore.

“There are many local orgs like BBOC who drive economic impact all year long and receive no city support and incentives,” BBOC Founder and CEO Cathay Dawkins said in a statement. “I hope Charlotte sees this as a [lesson] learned and consider not only financially backing national organizations who plant seasonal seeds in Charlotte, but invest in local organizations who have grown deep roots in Charlotte.”