TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House Education Committee on Wednesday passed 'Alyssa's Alert,' a bill named after Parkland shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff that would mandate panic alarm systems to be installed in the state's public schools.

Here's five questions asked and answered about the bill, what its supporters say about it, and the bill's future in the current legislative session:

1. What is a panic alarm system?

As specified by the legislation, the systems would consist of buttons that could be pressed by faculty and administrators to notify local law enforcement of campus emergencies. The connectivity of the systems would rely on wi-fi networks shared by school districts and first responders.

2. Are panic alarms currently in operation?

Yes. School panic alarms are operational in 14 of Florida's 67 counties.

3. What would statewide installation cost?

The legislation includes an appropriation of $8 million for the state Department of Education to spend on a bidding process whereby a contractor would help the state's school districts equip school facilities. Some lawmakers on the Education Committee, however, expressed skepticism the outlay would be enough, warning that school districts could be forced to pay for cost overruns.

4. What do supporters say?

At Wednesday's hearing, Alhadeff's mother, Lori, made an impassioned case for passage of the legislation, telling the committee "Had a commonsense school safety measure been in place that day, there's a chance that Alyssa, who was in the first classroom, but especially the people on the third floor, could have survived."

5. What happens next?

With Wednesday's vote, the House version of Alyssa's Alert has been cleared for a vote by the full House. A Senate panel on Thursday is expected to clear that chamber's version of the legislation for a final vote, as well.