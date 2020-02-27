ORLANDO, Fla. — Wanda Raimundi-Oritz, an Afro-Latina award-winning artist, said her latest art project is inspired by African hair.

She said for her, African hair is beautiful, but she understands not everyone shares the sentiment. It's something she learned as a young girl in New York.

“I would go to a Dominican beauty parlor and the issue was, ‘Aren’t you going to straighten your hair?’ and I was like ‘no.’" Raimundi-Ortiz said.

These are some of the latest artworks from Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz. Her new art project is dedicated to the beauty of African hair and hairstyles!

She said she refused to straighten her hair to gain acceptance.

"Why would I 'relax' my hair when it's not stressed?" Raimundi-Ortiz said she would tell those who would try to change her hair.

She said she hopes her artwork can help other people see the beauty in their hair.

