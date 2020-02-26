TAMPA, Fla. — A Spring Hill man faces federal conspiracy charges after prosecutors say he tried to send a poster covered with violent and racist imagery and language to a journalist but delivered it to the wrong house.

Feds accuse 4 men of trying to target, intimidate journalists

Prosecutors: Spring Hill man left racist poster on reporter's home

DOJ described suspects as "racially motivated violent extremists"

Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe, 20, was one of a group of four people who conspired via encrypted online communication to target and intimidate journalists and activists, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a complaint Wednesday. Specifically, prosecutors say the four focused their efforts on people of Jewish descent or people of color.

Two of the others arrested — Cameron Shea, 24, of Redmond, Washington; and Kaleb Cole, 24, of Montgomery, Texas — created the posters, which contained Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns, Molotov cocktails, and threatening language including the words "We Are Watching," according to government officials. Parker-Dipeppe and another man, Johnny Roman Garza, 20, of Queen Creek, Arizona, then printed the posters and worked to deliver them to their intended targets, the DOJ says.

According to the federal complaint, Parker-Dipeppe and another man drove to a Tampa residence and stuck the poster below a bedroom window using store-bought mounting squares, ran back to their vehicle, and drove away.

But his intended target, a person identified as a Florida news reporter who is a native of Puerto Rico, did not live at the house. Investigators think Parker-Dipeppe and the other man left it at the wrong address.

In Seattle, targets of the men's conspiracy were a TV journalist who reported on the Atomwaffen Division, a known neo-Nazi terrorist network, and two people associated with the Anti-Defamation League. In Phoenix, they targeted a magazine journalist.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida and FBI-Tampa have been focused on identifying and eradicating the threat posed by the Atomwaffen Division both locally and nationally,” said U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez for the Middle District of Florida. “Today’s arrests send a powerful message that the Department of Justice will not tolerate criminal conduct based on hateful ideology.”

Officials didn't say when Parker-Dipeppe would make an appearance in federal court.