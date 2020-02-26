Sources tell Spectrum News’ Ryan Whalen that Panasonic plans to terminate its operations at Buffalo's RiverBend facility, which it shares with Tesla.

Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky says Panasonic has made a corporate decision to move away from global solar products.

Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky says Panasonic has made a corporate decision to move away from global solar products.

A source says Panasonic will exit the solar market in September of this year.

Spectrum News does not know when production in Buffalo will shut down or how many employees will be affected.

A city spokesperson tells Spectrum News that Mayor Byron Brown is scheduled to meet with Panasonic leadership Wednesday and will have an announcement to make after.

Mayor Byron Brown's office also tells us he will be meeting with Panasonic officials tomorrow.

While Panasonic is pulling out of RiverBend, Telsa appears to be adding headcount.

Zemsky says Tesla informed the state it has not only met a benchmark of adding 1,500 jobs to the RiverBend facility, it's exceeded that mark.

Telsa had until the end of April to reach the job commitment goal or pay the state a more than $40 million penalty.

A source said Tesla informed state officials the Panasonic news would not affect Tesla's commitment to investing in Buffalo. In that correspondence, the company said its total "investment and spend" in the state already exceeded $580 million - also ahead of the April benchmarks.

A source tells Spectrum News that Telsa plans to ramp up production of its solar roofing product with plans to manufacture 1,000 solar roofs per week.

Tesla also plans to hire as many ex-Panasonic employees as possible who are qualified for positions at Tesla's Gigafactory.