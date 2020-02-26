ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Sitting on her mom's lap in the library at Campbell Park Elementary, Imani Hollis cannot stop smiling.

The pair are still on Cloud Nine, now that they are back from their trip to L.A. to be on the daytime talk show "Ellen."

Imani Hollis fighting brain cancer

Hollis and members of "Fighting All Monsters" all battling illnesses

Group made dance video featuring P. Diddy song that went viral

"Me and Imani had never been on a plane before, and she was like, she was so excited,” said Temeika Reynolds, Imani's mom.

Imani is part of the group FAM — Fighting All Monsters. FAM supports kids battling cancer and other serious illnesses.

Imani’s been fighting brain cancer for seven years. Last November, FAM made a video with kids dancing to the song Bad Boys for Life by P. Diddy.

During the video, the kids challenge P. Diddy to dance with them.

When Ellen DeGeneres saw the video, she invited a select few to come on the show.

DeGeneres then surprised Imani and all of the other kids with getting P. Diddy to come on the show and dance with them.

DeGeneres also gave $25,000 to FAM. Imani's mom said without FAM's emotional and financial support, handling Imani illness would be much more difficult.

“That smile never goes away, and I love it," said Reynolds, talking about her daughter's constant smile.