By the end of September, Panasonic will no longer share the RiverBend facility with Tesla.

As many as 400 Panasonic workers found out Wednesday morning they might be laid off as a result.

Panasonic says the decision to stop production here is in line with its global solar strategy and that it will continue to sell Panasonic brand solar panels to U.S. customers through its own distribution network.

Wednesday morning employees were informed of the closure.

Many found out Tuesday night from watching the news as information started to be released from Empire State Development leaders.

Panasonic and Tesla have been working together at the RiverBend facility since 2016, production starting in 2017.

Many of the employees we spoke with have been here since then and had mixed emotions as they walked out of the meeting.

Some were upset and shocked while others were not too concerned, saying they'll find a new job.

Business as usual this AM. As the shift change takes place we are getting a sense of just how frustrated some employees are. One worker telling me she’s quit. pic.twitter.com/iCA3Bnueuc — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) February 26, 2020

Panasonic says it will work with Tesla to help qualifying people work in the Gigafactory and will host another job fair with other area employers to help support any employees who do not find a job with Tesla.

Panasonic says it will provide affected employees with severance packages.

One employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he saw the changes coming.

He had a more optimistic tone than some of his co-workers.

One woman said, off camera, she's quit her job as of Wednesday morning.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met with Panasonic leaders today.

In a statement, he says:

“I met in my office this morning with representatives of Panasonic and was told that they will be ceasing North American solar production. While I’m disappointed by the Panasonic news, I am encouraged by the news from Tesla that they have now hired more than 1,500 employees. I was told Panasonic workers will be employed until the end of May 2020 and that every employee will be paid severance according to their length of service with the company. Panasonic will also offer two on site job fairs with their employees in an effort to assist them with other opportunities.”

Based on his conversation with Panasonic reps, Brown also said he believes the company will still be providing Tesla with the solar cells it uses for the solar roof product but the cells will now be produced overseas, rather than in Buffalo. — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) February 26, 2020 Although Panasonic manufacturing stops at end of May, the mayor said he understands the company will still have a presence through September to decommission and remove some equipment. I’ve always been told the state owns equipment at RiverBend but maybe that only applies to Tesla — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) February 26, 2020

According to Tesla, this does not impact Tesla’s future solar growth business plans.

In fact, Tesla told state leaders it had exceeded its 1,500 job commitment goal.

It also plans to ramp up production of its solar roofing product with plans to manufacture 1,000 solar roofs per week.



