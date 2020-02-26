ORLANDO, Fla. — Travel warnings and cancellations are ramping up in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus updates .

It could mean changes to spring and potentially summer study abroad programs for university students. How are students going to know if their program is in jeopardy?

On Wednesday, a major CDC travel advisory change occurred for South Korea: It went from Level Two-Practice Enhanced Precautions to Level Three-Avoid Nonessential Travel.

With the news, the University of Central Florida informed students they have added South Korea to the list of regions where study-abroad programs have been canceled due to the virus, known officially as COVID-19. Other areas include China, Mongolia, and Hong Kong.

“In keeping with federal guidance regarding avoiding nonessential travel, UCF Global has added Hong Kong, South Korea and Mongolia — in addition to China — to its restricted destinations list,” said UCF spokesperson Rachel Williams in an email. “All study abroad programs to these countries have been canceled.”

Williams also said the university will continue to monitor the situation, and if additional travel restrictions are put in place, it “will communicate that to our campus community as soon as possible.”

The University of South Florida has taken similar measures.

“Out of an abundance of caution, USF announced last month that all university-related travel to China for students and faculty has been temporarily suspended,” USF spokesperson Althea Paul said.

Their programs in South Korea with partner institutions were recently canceled. Four students were impacted.

The University of Tampa had a China program that now goes to Singapore. Their South Korea program is now going to Germany.

“The University is closely monitoring the recommendations of the U.S. State Department, the CDC, and equivalent international organizations including the World Health Organization and U.S. embassies abroad,” said a UT spokesperson.

So what country is next?

If you're a student and want to plan accordingly, it’s best to follow the CDC travel advisory site .

Wednesday's cancellations come as university students rush to meet deadlines to turn in their applications for many of the summer programs.