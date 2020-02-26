ORLANDO, Fla. — A "small number" of Disney World workers who recently traveled to Italy are staying home amid coronavirus concerns.
- Disney monitoring some workers amid coronavirus concerns
- The workers recently returned from a trip to Italy
- Decision was made out of an abundance of caution
- RELATED: Shanghai Disney Closes Amid China's Coronavirus Concerns
Disney is monitoring the workers after their trip to Italy, which has experienced the largest outbreak of the virus in Europe with more than 300 confirmed cases.
The decision to keep the workers at home was made "out of an abundance of caution," according to a Disney spokesperson.
There are no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus at Disney World, the spokesperson added. Any cases would be reported to the Orange County Health Department, the spokesperson said.
Overseas, the coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, has impacted Disney's theme parks in Asia. Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland both closed in January to help stop the spread of the virus.
Globally, about 80,000 people have been sickened by the virus.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.