ORLANDO, Fla. — A "small number" of Disney World workers who recently traveled to Italy are staying home amid coronavirus concerns.

Disney is monitoring the workers after their trip to Italy, which has experienced the largest outbreak of the virus in Europe with more than 300 confirmed cases.

The decision to keep the workers at home was made "out of an abundance of caution," according to a Disney spokesperson.

There are no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus at Disney World, the spokesperson added. Any cases would be reported to the Orange County Health Department, the spokesperson said.

Overseas, the coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, has impacted Disney's theme parks in Asia. Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland both closed in January to help stop the spread of the virus.

Globally, about 80,000 people have been sickened by the virus.