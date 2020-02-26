NATIONAL — Delta is temporarily suspending the number of weekly flights between the U.S. and Seoul-Incheon, South Korea (ICN) amid the growing coronavirus concerns.

Delta reduces, cancels U.S. flights to South Korea

Flights out of Minneapolis/St. Paul are canceled through April 30

Flights out of Atlanta, Detroit, Seattle reduced

Delta news

According to the Delta website, the airline will reduce to five times weekly its services between ICN and Atlanta, Detroit, and Seattle through April 30.

The airline will also temporarily suspend services between ICN and Minneapolis/St. Paul, which will begin February 29 and go through April 30.

Delta stated on its website: "The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta's top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing concern. Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines."

The CDC also warns people to not take non-essential trips to South Korea due to coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, Delta had expanded its travel waiver to include Seoul, South Korea.

Travelers can check carrier websites for more information on how to cancel scheduled trips.

Other U.S. airlines have already suspended flights to mainland China and Hong Kong.