ORLANDO, Fla. — The woman accused in the stabbing death of her husband, a UCF sports management executive, has turned down an offer from the state to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge.

Danielle Redlick of Winter Park was in an Orange County courtroom for a plea hearing Wednesday.

She has been charged with second-degree murder, but the state offered a lesser charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon. That sentence would have been for 10 1/2 years in a correctional facility.

Michael Redlick was found dead at the couple's Temple Drive home on January 12, 2019. Investigators say she stabbed him during a fight and tried to clean up the crime scene. Police said records show Danielle Redlick waited 11 hours before calling 911 . She claims her husband attacked her during the fight, and she grabbed a knife in self-defense. A witness told investigators that the couple's relationship was "rocky."

Michael Redlick was director of the DeVos Sport Business Management program at UCF.

The case will now move to trial, which is expected to start May 11.