CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden is opening at 4 p.m. Wednesday in South End.

The three-story "adult treehouse" will have more than 430 beers on tap, making it the largest beer selection in the world, according to a release from the bar's owners.

The bar won't be using paper menus, but rather keeping everything digital to earlier update its ever-rotating stock.

The building is more than 16,000 square feet, three stories tall, and can seat more than 500 customers. Take a look at the food menu to pair with what's on tap.