TAMPA, Fla. — The targeted focus on downtown Tampa continues to set off an economic boom.

Administor of Development and Economic Opportunity to speak

Focus continues on downtown Tampa

Boom in Tampa development with an influx in housing creation

There is the Riverwalk - as well as an influx of green space at Curtis Hixon and Julian B. Lane parks.

Then came the Armiture Works development.

USF's medical school and the Water Street projects continue to rise. And a residential building boom is taking place downtown.

Now, a focus is branching out of downtown to grow Tampa's unique neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, the city's administrator of development and economic opportunity will give her first public remarks about Tampa's direction for economic growth and strategic development.

Tampa Downtown Partnership Breakfast with new Development and Economic Growth Administrator Carole Post. Transportation, affordable housing and improving Tampa’s unique neighborhoods are all priorities. More @BN9 pic.twitter.com/T4ozyozgQG — Jason Lanning (@Jason_Lanning) February 25, 2020

The plan was developed last May when Post was appointed by Mayor Jane Castor.

The plan will have a strong focus on investing in neighborhoods, affordable housing and attempt to address Tampa's traffic issues.

"Of course, like cities across the U.S. we are hamstrung by state and federal funding on some of our top priorities," Post said. "The future of Tampa’s transportation, our Achilles heel, is now being heard by the Florida Supreme Court. A referendum that, on its face, was the overwhelming will of the voters at 57 percent county-wide."

Post also is expected to address how long it will take for the city's plan for the future to come together.

Also, the city's $3-billion overhaul of its stormwater system is underway.

The upgrade of Tampa's oldest underground pipes is taking place over a 20-year period.