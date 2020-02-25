OVIEDO, Fla. — Nine victims, including teen girls, were videotaped by a cell phone that a custodian hid inside the handicapped stall of a girls restroom at Oviedo High School, police said Tuesday.

Oviedo High janitor was fired, trespassed, charged with video voyeurism

Man recorded girls and women in bathroom stall, Seminole deputies say

Investigators: Case began in November, when cell phone found under sink

Derremy Terrell Walker, 29, was fired, trespassed, and later charged with eight counts of video voyeurism on a person under 16 and one count of video voyeurism on a person over 19, Oviedo Police said.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrested Walker at his home Tuesday. He declined to speak to investigators.

The investigation into the hidden cell phone began on November 11, according to a statement from Oviedo Police Lt. Travis Cockcroft. That's when two girls found a cell phone under the sink in the stall.

"The girls immediately took the phone to the discipline office and surrendered it to the Dean of Students," the police statement said. "The Dean then called the on-duty School Resource Officer who took possession of the phone and notified our detectives."

The videos depict Walker propping up the phone under the sink, allowing the phone to record the toilet.

"There were recordings from several days, and included videos of one adult and several juveniles," police said. "The faces of the victims were not visible in any of the videos, but detectives were able to use school surveillance footage to identify the victims by their clothing."

All of the victims want to prosecute.

"Walker was immediately relieved of his duties the day the phone was discovered, and he was trespassed from Oviedo High School,'' police said.