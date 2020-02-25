ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando church that suffered a massive roof collapse back in December is now an official historic landmark. The Orlando City Council approved the designation on Monday.

Here are five things you should know about the designation, and what that means for the church:

1. Last November, Spectrum News 13 first followed Black Bottom House of Prayer Pastor Dana Jackson’s efforts to restore the nearly 100-year old building in Parramore.

2. An Orlando preservation board was considering the historic designation for the property last fall, and discussed those plans on December 4, 2019, the night before the roof of the church caved in.

3. Pastor Jackson says when the roof collapsed, city leaders put the designation on a fast track.

4. The historic designation will make the church eligible for funding for rebuilding efforts.

5. Jackson says she is already working with a developer on specific plans for the church’s rebuilding plan.​