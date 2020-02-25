OCALA, Fla. — A 26-year-old Ocala man accused of an attempted firebombing in November of a Department of Children and Families office now faces two federal charges.

Tommy Lee Holt still jailed

Accused of firebomb attempt

DCF took 5 kids away from Holt

Tommy Lee Holt remains in the Marion County Jail on a slew of state charges related to the attempted firebombing of the DCF office on Southeast 13th Street before 8 a.m. November 5.

DCF records show he’s had 28 interactions with the child-protection agency. DCF removed his five children and placed them in foster care, according to a new federal complaint.

The complaint was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida (Ocala).

Holt is charged by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with one count of possessing an unregistered weapon and another count of manufacturing an unlawful weapon.

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. That doesn’t include potential penalties from the state charges.

The federal complaint says Holt made “destructive devices” from Bud Light bottles with gasoline and capped by wicks, a weapon commonly known as Molotov cocktails. He brought a box of Molotov cocktails to the smoking area of the DCF building. Agency workers watched as Holt lit the bottles, including one he was holding. He yelled a profanity.

“Just as Holt seemed poised to throw the bottle in his hand, he dropped it onto the ground (presumably, because it had become too hot to handle), the complaint said. We walked away from the burning bottles.

“A maintenance employee was soon able to extinguish the fires,” the complaint noted.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Johnson responded quickly because he was stationed at the DCF office. Witnesses pointed out Holt refused to stop for the deputy. “Deputy Johnson apprehended Holt after a short foot pursuit,” the complaint said. Holt had a lighter and methamphetamines, a report alleges.

He was charged with:

Eight counts of possessing, manufacturing and transporting a bomb

Placing a destructive device

Attempted occupied arson

Meth possession

Resisting arrest without violence

Possession of an open container of alcohol

Holt is being held on $38,000 bond on the state charges. Holt entered not-guilty pleas. His trial is set to begin with jury selection on April 20.