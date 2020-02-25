ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney on Tuesday announced it's partnering up with Impossible Food to bring more plant-based food items to its theme parks and resorts.

With the deal, the Impossible Burger will become the preferred plant-based "burger" at Disney's U.S. theme parks. It will soon be an option at restaurant locations throughout Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida, including Tony's Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom.

The move comes as more visitors seek out plant-based options.

"We're excited to add more items featuring the Impossible Burger to our menus," Disneyland culinary director Chef John State said in a statement. "We're always looking for ways to bring more flavor, innovation and creativity to the Disney dining experience and we're delighted to include Impossible Foods in new dishes that our guests and fans are sure to enjoy."

Over the last several months, Disney has expanded the plant-based options at its parks and even introduced a new menu guide to help visitors find items easier. More than 400 plant-based dishes are available at Disney World.

The Impossible Burger will also be available on Disney Cruise Line.