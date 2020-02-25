An aviation company in Buffalo now has a five-year contract with the U.S. Air Force test pilot school in California.

Calspan Corporation will send pilots, navigators and engineers to help conduct flight tests.

They'll also conduct test missions for the country's current and future military aircraft.

This new contract at Edwards Air Force Base will continue the 50-year relationship between Calsapn and the test pilot school.

Aviation service officials said this new contract will help continue to train future generations of flight testers.

Calspan has had full-time staff at the base since 2000.